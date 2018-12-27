Man, charged with DUI in Riverside, tells cops he peed his pants to lower BAC

A man charged with drunk driving allegedly tried — and failed — to pass a breathalyzer test by urinating on himself Saturday morning in west suburban Riverside.

About 7:35 a.m., someone called 911 after seeing a man asleep behind the wheel somewhere on Harlem Avenue, according to Riverside police. An officer soon found a vehicle traveling west on Ogden Avenue near Plainfield Road that matched the caller’s description.

The driver, 35-year-old Lisle resident Esau Lopez-Villafuerte, was weaving in and out of lanes and going the wrong way, leaving other vehicles scrambling to exit the roadway, police said. He was pulled over at First Avenue and Ogden Avenue.

The officer found Lopez-Villafuerte reeked of liquor and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, police said. He told the officer he did not have any alcohol to drink.

When asked to hand over his driver’s license, Lopez-Villafuerte showed the officer a Chase debit card instead, police said. Then he failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

At the station, the officer realized Lopez-Villafuerte’s pants were soiled and asked if he urinated, police said. He responded that he did, clarifying that he believed it would lower his blood alcohol concentration level.

The alleged scheme did not work, however, as Lopez-Villafuerte still blew a BAC level of .157, police said. The legal limit is .08.

Police said he also does not have a real Illinois driver’s license and later admitted to drinking alcohol at a bar on 26th Street until 3 a.m. that morning.

Lopez-Villafuerte faces charges of aggravated felony drunk driving, misdemeanor drunk driving, drunk driving with a BAC over the legal limit, driving without a license, driving without insurance and improper lane usage, police said.

His court information was not immediately available.