Man charged with DUI in ‘serious’ October crash in Lake Villa Township

A Wisconsin man is being charged with DUI after a crash last year in north suburban Lake Villa Township that left him seriously injured.

Alden Eggleston, now 44, was driving with a blood-alcohol level three times above the legal limit when he crashed his van on Route 45 early in the morning of Oct. 13, 2018, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement. He has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI.

About 1:15 a.m., Eggleston was driving south in the 39200 block Route 45 when he veered into northbound traffic lanes and drove off the road and into a ditch, police said. His van, a 2003 Dodge Caravan, rolled over and Eggleston was ejected from the vehicle.

Eggleston was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, police said.

Eggleston turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Friday, and was released from custody after posting $1,000 bond. His next court date is set for April 10 at the Lake County Courthouse.