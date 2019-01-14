Man charged with DUI, running from Lisle crash

A man is facing DUI charges after he allegedly ran away from a crash that injured two people Saturday evening in west suburban Lisle.

Carlos D. Bravo-Diaz, 19, was driving a vehicle that was involved in a crash at 7:09 p.m. at Ogden Avenue and Karns Road in Lisle, according to a statement from Lisle police. He had been involved in another crash a short time earlier near Naper Boulevard and Ogden in Naperville.

After the Lisle crash, Bravo-Diaz got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, police said. A witness was able to subdue him and hold him until police arrived.

Bravo-Diaz, who lives in Naperville, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. He was also charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to give aid, driving without a valid license, consumption of alcohol by a minor, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving in the wrong lane.

He was taken to the DuPage County Jail, where he was being held on $3,000 bail, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

A man and woman in their 20s were taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville after the Lisle crash, police said. They were treated for minor injuries and released.