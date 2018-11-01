Man charged with exposing himself to Lyft driver during ride in Joliet

A man has been charged with exposing himself to a Lyft driver Wednesday on I-55 in southwest suburban Joliet.

Valentino D. Rivera, 19, of Bolingbrook, was arrested Thursday at Joliet Junior College, according to Illinois State Police.

Police responded to a 911 call from a Lyft driver who said she had picked up Rivera at the college and that he had taken off his pants and was exposing himself and speaking obscenities to her near Weber Road on Interstate 55, according to Illinois State Police.

State police and Joliet Junior College police were able to identify Rivera Thursday and take him into custody without incident.

He was charged with indecent exposure. He posted bond and was released pending court proceedings, police said.