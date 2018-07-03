Man charged with exposing himself, touching child with genitals at Elgin pool

A man was charged after allegedly exposing himself to multiple children and touching one of them with his genitals while they played at a public swimming pool Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

Jose T. Barboza-Lopez, 27, of Elgin, was charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child sex offender in a public park, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. He also faces misdemeanor counts of public indecency and battery.

Officers responded about 5:45 p.m. to the Wing Park Family Aquatic Center, 1003 Wing St, after Barboza-Lopez exposed himself to five children — one of whom is under 13 years old — and touched one of them with his exposed genitals, prosecutors said.

In 2016, Barboza-Lopez was convicted of a sexual offense in Cook County that barred him from certain places minors are likely to be present, like public parks, prosecutors said. He is currently on probation for a 2016 burglary in Kane County.

Barboza-Lopez is being held at the Kane County Jail on $50,000 bond awaiting a July 18 court date, prosecutors said. He would be prohibited from having contact with any minors if he’s able to post bond.

If convicted of the sexual abuse charge, Barboza-Lopez faces between 3 and 7 years in prison or probation, prosecutors said. In addition, he would have to register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with state law.