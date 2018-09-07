Man charged with fatal Cicero shooting

A man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting early Monday in west suburban Cicero.

Officers were called just after midnight for reports of shots fired in the 5000 block of West 30th Street in Cicero, according to a statement from Cicero police.

They arrived to find 39-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez-Ramos with a gunshot wound to his upper chest, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police arrested Alejandro Carrillo and recovered a gun at the scene.

Mendez-Ramos, who lived in Momence in Kankakee County, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 12:30 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Carrillo, 25, was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting, according to police and Cook County court records. Judge Gregory Paul Vazquez set his bail at $3 million during a hearing Wednesday at the Maywood Courthouse.

His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 25 in Maywood.