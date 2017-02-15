Man charged with fatal Des Plaines hit-and-run crash

Bond was set at $50,000 Thursday for a man charged with striking two men with his van, killing one, then driving away Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Henry Houston, 66, faces a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to Des Plaines police.

Roman Polniak, 52, and a 56-year-old man were on their way to work and got off a Pace bus about 6:15 a.m., police said. They were crossing Wolf Road westbound near Jarvis Avenue when they were struck by a white work van which then drove away, police said.

Both men were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where Polniak was pronounced dead at 7:11 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The other man was hospitalized overnight and was expected to survive, police said.

The van sped away north on Wolf after the crash, but was found several hours later in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Clearwater Avenue, police said. The driver was identified as Houston.

Houston, a Chicago resident, was ordered held on a $50,000 bond, records show. His next court date was unknown.