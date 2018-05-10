Man charged with firing gun during drug deal, robbery at McDonald’s in Lisle

A man is facing felony charges after firing a gun in a McDonald’s parking lot during a failed drug deal and robbery in west suburban Lisle.

Laurynas Jonaitis, 19, of Naperville, was charged Wednesday with felony armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the Lisle Police Department.

Police were called to the McDonald’s at 1019 Maple Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after Jonaitis fired a gun at a male and female in a vehicle who were attempting to sell him drugs, police said.

The couple met Jonaitis in the parking lot of the restaurant and were making a drug sale when Jonaitis took out a gun and demanded their drugs, money and cell phones. A struggle ensued and Jonaitis fired one round from the handgun and ran off, police aid.

The bullet was lodged in the front driver’s side door of the vehicle and no one was injured, police said.

Jonaitis was identified and taken into custody after a traffic stop Tuesday on Hobson Road east of College Road. He was taken to the Lisle Police Department and later transferred to the DuPage County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing, police said.