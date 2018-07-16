Man charged with firing gun while driving near Libertyville forest preserve

A man has been charged with firing a gun out of a car while driving Sunday evening near north suburban Libertyville.

Someone called 911 about 7:30 p.m. to report that the driver of a red Toyota fired shots out the vehicle’s window on Route 137 near the Independence Grove Forest Preserve, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled the Toyota over near Green Bay Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in North Chicago, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, 31-year-old Sergio Hurtado-Vega of Waukegan, was taken into custody. Investigators determined he had fired at least eight rounds from a 9 mm pistol.

Hurtado-Vega was charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. He was being held at the Lake County Jail and his bail was set at $250,000.

His next court date was scheduled for Aug. 1.