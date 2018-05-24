Man charged with hiding camera in women’s restroom in Batavia

A man was charged with placing a hidden camera in a women’s restroom at a medical office where he worked in west suburban Batavia.

Patrick A. Alcontin, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission, according to Batavia Police Department.

Officers responded to the office in the 2500 block of West Fabyan Parkway at 11:54 a.m. after someone found the hidden camera. Police identified Alcontin as a suspect and after searched his home in Lombard, where they found additional evidence related to the camera and recordings, police said.

Alcontin was taken to Kane County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing, police said.