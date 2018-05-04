Man charged with hitting intern outside federal court also suspect in CTA attack

A South Side man with a history of mental illness and violence is charged with striking a female court intern in the head outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse and is also suspected of pushing a woman onto CTA tracks a few days earlier.

Marcus Mondy, 35, is in federal custody. He’s accused of attacking a U.S. Pretrial Services intern outside the downtown courthouse Wednesday. She was returning from a lunch break at about 1:55 p.m. when Mondy allegedly struck her in the right eye, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground, according to a federal complaint filed against him.

Mondy ran down the stairs of a nearby Blue Line entrance and escaped, the complaint said. A federal investigator obtained security photos of the suspect from a nearby federal building and the Jackson Blue Line CTA. The intern then picked Mondy out of a photo lineup, and he was arrested.

Law enforcement sources say Mondy also is suspected of running up behind and pushing a woman onto the tracks Monday morning after she exited a Blue Line train at the Western Avenue station on the West Side.

The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police released CTA surveillance photos of that suspect, whom sources say resembles Mondy. He has not been charged in that attack.

Mondy was wearing mismatched shoes when he was nabbed by federal officials in the Loop on Thursday. The suspect in Monday’s CTA attack also wore mismatched shoes, sources say.

Chicago Police detectives plan to interview Mondy about the CTA attack, sources say. He’s in the Kankakee County Jail, which holds some inmates for the federal government.

Mondy’s extensive criminal record includes a 2011 charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer. He was transferred to a state mental treatment facility until he was deemed “restored to fitness” with medication, court records show. The case was later dismissed.

In a separate 2013 case, he was fined $679 and sentenced to probation for aggravated battery on a peace officer. He violated his probation and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Mondy was arrested on another battery charge in March, but that case was dismissed.