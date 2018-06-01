Man charged with killing 82-year-old mother-in-law in Chicago Heights

A south suburban man has been charged with killing his mother-in-law on Sunday in Chicago Heights.

Charles Williams, 48, of Riverdale, was charged Thursday with a count of first-degree murder in the death of 82-year-old Australia Landingham, Chicago Heights police said.

Williams appeared in court Friday for a bail hearing Friday at the Markham Courthouse, police said.

Landingham was found dead by officers about 5:15 p.m. after a person reported that she had fallen down stairs at her home in the 2300 block of South Halsted, police said.

Her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy Monday found that she died of multiple blunt force injuries in an assault, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Williams was the woman’s son-in-law, but did not provide a motive for the killing.