Man charged with leaving threatening messages at Glenbard West High School

A Glen Ellyn man has been charged with leaving threatening messages around Glenbard West High School in the west suburb.

Timothy O’Dea, 20, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was released from the DuPage County Jail after posting $3,000 bond, prosecutors said.

On March 19, employees at the high school found several threatening messages placed throughout the school’s campus at 670 Crescent Blvd., prosecutors said. O’Dea was accused of placing the messages the night before.

School officials contacted police, who began and investigation, prosecutors said. Detectives are still pursing the case, and anyone with information was asked to call authorities at (630) 469-1187.

O’Dea’s next court appearance was scheduled for July 5.