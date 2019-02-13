Man charged with making bomb threat that prompted evacuation of Aurora casino

A man was charged with making a bogus bomb threat Tuesday afternoon at an Aurora casino, prompting the evacuation of the west suburban gambling house and other neighboring businesses.

Mustadin Muadinov, 29, of Chicago, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of making a false bomb threat, according to Illinois State Police.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Muadinov made the threatening comment to an employee at the Hollywood Casino at 1 W. New York St., according to Aurora police.

During the conversation, Muadinov told the employee that he parked a two-axle box truck in front of the casino, state police said. The employee felt the comment was “threatening in nature” and alerted casino security, who called 911, authorities said.

The casino and other businesses in the area were temporarily evacuated while the Kane County sheriff’s office’s bomb squad searched the casino and the truck, authorities said. No explosives were found.

Officers took Maudinov into custody about an hour after he made the threat, state police said.

He is being held at the Kane County jail on nearly $4 million bail, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Feb. 20.