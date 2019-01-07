Man charged with murder after nephew dies in NW Indiana shooting: cops

A man accused of shooting his nephew in the head last week in northwest Indiana has been charged with murder after the 20-year-old man died Sunday evening.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Corteau Dupree Givens showed up at a cousin’s home in the 600 block of Hemlock Street in Gary before heading out for a night of drinking, according to Gary police.

Givens, of Merrillville, Indiana, then came back to the home at 5:27 a.m. Thursday and shot his nephew, Rashad Edmond, who was sleeping in the living room, according police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Edmond was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary before being airlifted to a Chicago hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. He lived in Gary.

Givens appeared highly intoxicated when he was taken into custody at the home on Hemlock, and a .40 caliber handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Although he admitted to carrying a gun that night, Givens has denied being in the room when his nephew was shot, police said.

Following Edmond’s death, Givens was charged with murder, police said. Previously, he was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of battery.

Givens is being held without bail at the Lake County jail, police said.