Man charged with murder for South Chicago shooting over garbage

A man has been charged with murder for shooting another man during an argument Saturday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Karl Battiste, 62, is charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Anthony J. Adams, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

At 12:30 p.m., Adams was arguing with Battiste over garbage in a hallway in the 7900 block of South Kingston Avenue, authorities said. Battiste retrieved a handgun from his apartment and shot Adams in the head.

Adams, who lived in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene about 15 minutes later, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of the gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Judge Stephanie K. Miller ordered Battiste held without bail during a hearing Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building, according to Cook County court records. His next court date is set for Feb. 1.