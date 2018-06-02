Man charged with murder in botched gun sale in Calumet City

One of two men sought since March by local and federal authorities has been charged with a fatal shooting in south suburban Calumet City.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. on Saturday denied bail for 23-year-old Marvel Turnbo as he faces a first-degree murder charge in the January killing of 18-year-old Dennis Walls.

About 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, Turnbo and 19-year-old Kanique Kuykendol, who also goes by “Ayo Murdar,” drove to the first block of Highland Street to sell a gun that Kuykendol had advertised on Snapchat, according to Cook County prosecutors.

When Walls, the potential buyer, got into the back of the car, Turnbo though he had a gun, so he shot him in the knee and Kuykendol shot him in the chest, prosecutors said.

After shooting him, Turnbo stole some belongings out of Walls’ pockets and threw him out of the car before driving away, prosecutors said. A witness tried to follow the car but lost it a few blocks later.

Walls, who lived in Wentworth Gardens neighborhood, died of his injuries about 15 minutes later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

In March, authorities with various local and federal agencies offered up to $10,000 for information that led to the arrests of the two alleged shooters. Both men were considered to be armed and dangerous.

Turnbo, of Calumet City, was arrested this week. He’ll remain jailed until his next court appearance Wednesday.

Kuykendol is still at large, prosecutors said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700 or Calumet City police at (708) 866-2500.