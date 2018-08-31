Man charged with murder in fatal Zion shooting

A north suburban man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Zion.

Officers found Michael D. Williams, 33, with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hebron Avenue, according to Zion police.

Paramedics took Williams, of North Chicago, to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Lake County state’s attorney’s office on Friday charged 29-year-old Raymond Smith Jr. with two counts of first-degree murder in Williams’ death, according to police. The two men knew each other, authorities said.

Police Friday continued a homicide investigation and asked anyone with information to call detectives at (847) 872-8000.

Smith, of Zion, was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.