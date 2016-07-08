West Side man charged with pointing gun at cop in North Lawndale

Bond was set at $150,000 Saturday for a man charged with pointing a gun at a Chicago Police officer Thursday afternoon, prompting that officer to open fire in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Keytone W. Keller, 22, has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated assault to a police officer with a weapon, and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without an FOID card, according to Chicago Police.

Officers spotted Keller with a handgun at 1:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Harding, police said.

He pointed the weapon at an officer, and the officer then discharged his weapon, according to police. No one was struck.

Keller, who lives in the 1800 block of South Springfield, was eventually taken into custody and the weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

He was ordered held on a $150,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court July 14, according to court records.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the shooting, according to agency spokeswoman Mia Sissac.