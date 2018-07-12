Man charged with public indecency in incidents along Prairie Path in Glen Ellyn

A 21-year-old Wheaton man is charged with public indecency in connection with two incidents along the Illinois Prairie Path in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

Benjamin Moore was charged with two misdemeanor counts of public indecency after he was allegedly seen masturbating along the path adjacent to Danby Park on Nov. 2, 2017 and again on June 12, according to a statement from Glen Ellyn police.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest Tuesday and he turned himself in at the Glen Ellyn Police Department the same day, police said. He was later released after posting $300 bond.

Moore’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 16 at the DuPage County Judicial Center in Wheaton.