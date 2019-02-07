Waukegan man charged with selling prescription pills to undercover cop

A Waukegan man is facing felony charges after repeatedly selling prescription pills to an undercover police officer.

Homero Cadena, 32, of the 900 block of North Avenue, was arrested Monday and charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Over the course of a three-month investigation, Cadena sold the undercover officer Xanax and amphetamine “on multiple occasions,” the sheriff’s office said.

“All too often we hear from those in opioid recovery that abusing prescription medications was their gateway into heroin or other drugs,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in the statement. “I am making it a priority to actively identify and arrest drug traffickers selling their poisons in our communities. Let me make it clear, drug pushers are not welcome in Lake County, we will find you and we will arrest you, to ensure our communities are kept safe.”

Cadena is being held at the Lake County jail on $100,00 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for Feb. 27.