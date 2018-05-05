Man charged with shooting 18-year-old in Aurora

A west suburban man is facing felony charges after a shooting left an 18-year-old man wounded in Aurora.

Malcolm Wheeler, 25, of the 400 block of Belvidere Lane, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Aurora Police Department.

About 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Wheeler fired his gun at a vehicle after a passenger in the vehicle shot a paintball gun at him in the 600 block of Conservatory Lane, police said. The driver was grazed in the head. None of the four passengers in the vehicle were wounded.

The passengers took the driver, a Naperville man, to Aurora Hospital. He was expected to survive.

Wheeler is scheduled appear in DuPage County Court on Sunday.