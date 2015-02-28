Man charged with shooting bouncer at Fox Lake bar

A man has been charged with shooting a bouncer after a fight at a bar early Saturday in northwest suburban Fox Lake.

A large fight started about 2:45 a.m. at Pug Mahones bar at 282 E. Grand Ave., according to a statement from Fox Lake police.

A bouncer broke up the fight and was escorting 21-year-old Keith Lee, Jr., out of the bar when Lee pulled out a gun and shot him in the right shoulder, according to police and the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

The bouncer, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening wound, police said. The gunshot shattered his shoulder blade, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

A patron was also injured when he was pushed down the stairs of the bar’s back deck and his face hit the back of a pickup truck, police said. He was later treated at Centegra Hospital in McHenry, although it was not clear how he arrived there.

After the shooting, Lee got into the passenger seat of a black 2005 Ford Taurus driven by a 22-year-old woman, police and prosecutors said. As the car pulled away, Lee fired at the building.

Another patron followed the car and kept police informed about its location and direction of travel, police said.

Officers stopped the car a few blocks away on Rollins Road and took Lee, the driver and a 24-year-old man into custody, police said.

They also found a .38-caliber revolver under Lee’s seat with four spent rounds in the cylinder, the state’s attorney’s office said. Its serial number had been defaced and Lee did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license.

Video footage of the shooting confirmed that Lee was the gunman, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Lee, of the 2000 block of Westwood Drive in Waukegan, is charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, possession of a defaced firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

He was ordered held on a $750,000 bond Saturday, the state’s attorney’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation, and it was not immediately clear whether charges would also be sought against the driver or the other man, police said.