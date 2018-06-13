Man charged with shooting loss prevention officer at Stratford Square Mall

A man is charged with shooting a loss prevention officer Tuesday at Burlington Coat Factory in Bloomingdale. | Google Earth

A loss prevention officer was shot Tuesday at Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, and the accused shooter, who was also wounded by gunfire, is facing felony charges.

Keonte Griffin, 23 was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

About 1:30 p.m., Griffin, of Glendale Heights, was kicked out of Burlington Coat Factory after he peed in a bottle and kicked it over in a dressing room, the state’s attorney’s office said.

During an argument with the officer, Griffin pulled out a gun and shot him shoulder, police said. In a short tussle, the officer also pulled out a gun and shot Griffin through his hand and into his thigh.

Officers arrived to find both men suffering from gunshot wounds, the state’s attorney’s office said. Both received treatment.

A judge on Wednesday set Griffin’s bail at $750,000, the state’s attorney’s office said. He’s next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.