Man charged with speeding while drinking, smoking marijuana in Riverside

A man was charged with driving over the speed limit while drinking and smoking marijuana early Friday in west suburban Riverside.

Terrance J. Wilson, 34, of Oak Park, was pulled over at 12:01 a.m. after an officer spotted him swerving in and out of his lane and driving 81 mph through the intersection of First Avenue and Parkview Road, a 35 mph zone, according to Riverside police.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed a red solo cup filled with liquid and ice cubes in Wilson’s vehicle, smelled alcohol on Wilson’s breath and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police said.

Wilson told the officer the cup was filled with vodka, police said.

The officer then conducted roadside sobriety tests, which Wilson failed, and he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers searching the vehicle found vodka, beer and marijuana along with credit card receipts from bars where Wilson had been drinking since the early evening, police said.

He was charged with aggravated speeding 46 mph over the speed limit, improper lane usage, drunk driving, possession of cannabis, possession of open alcohol while driving and not having vehicle insurance, police said.