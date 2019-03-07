Man charged with stabbing mother to death, wounding sister

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing his mother to death and wounding his sister during an attack early Wednesday at their home in west suburban Lyons.

Brian Hahn, 38, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the village of Lyons.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Hahn stabbed both his family members at the home in the 4000 block of Anna Avenue, Hanania said.

His mother, 65-year-old Anastasia J. Hahn, was pronounced dead less than an hour later, Hanania and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found she died from multiple injuries related to the stabbing and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Hahn’s 33-year-old sister was treated and released from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Hanania said.

Hahn was ordered held without bail at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for April 4.