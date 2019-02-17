Man charged with stashing guns, drugs in NW suburb

Police say they recovered a stash of weapons and drugs Friday in unincorporated Melrose Park. | Cook County sheriff's office

A judge denied bail for a man charged with having illegal guns and drugs at his home in unincorporated Melrose Park.

Edgar Manzanarez, 33, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two counts of possession of drug possession and two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officers executed a search warrant at his home Friday morning in the 10400 block of Lyndale Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. Police said they found an AR-15 rifle, a .38 caliber revolver, a 50-round drum magazine and ammunition.

Police also said they recovered drug paraphernalia, $500, and suspected drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.

Manzanarez was arrested at home and ordered held without bail at a hearing on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. He is due in court again on Wednesday.