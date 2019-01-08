Man charged with stealing $2K from Palos Park spa

The robbery occurred at a spa inside a strip mall in the 12900 block of U.S. 45 in Palos Park. | Google Maps

A man has been charged with stealing $2,000 from a spa Friday night in southwest suburban Palos Park.

Stephen May, 60, walked into the business about 8 p.m. in the 12900 block of U.S. Route 45 and swiped the money from behind the counter, according to a statement from Palos Park police. He then walked out the front door.

Police released a photo and description of the suspect on Saturday, who detectives later identified as May. A detective made contact with him over the phone, and he was later taken into custody at the Palos Park Police Department.

May, who lives in Bolingbrook, has been charged with felony theft and was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Tuesday afternoon, police said.