Man charged with stealing electronics from car in Lake Barrington

A man was charged with stealing electronics from a vehicle earlier this month in northwest suburban Lake Barrington.

On Dec. 14, Hunter H. Grabowski, 23, allegedly stole electronics from a car parked outside a home in the 2800 block of Harbor Drive, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the home and together with Highway Patrol Deputies identified Grabowski as a suspect in the robbery and several others, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office learned that Grabowski had already sold the property he stole from the vehicle, which deputies were able to recover.

They also found a stolen purse and Playstation 4 in his home, the sheriff’s office said.

On Dec. 28, a warrant was issued for Grabowski’s arrest. He was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

He was being held at Lake County Jail on a $30,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

He was scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 4.