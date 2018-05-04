Man charged with using bolt-cutter to steal bicycles from Elmhurst Metra stop

Several bicycles were reported stolen this week from the Elmhurst Metra station. | Google Earth

A man suspected of stealing bicycles from a west suburban Metra station was caught last week using a bolt-cutter to take a bike in Elmhurst.

After bikes were stolen on Monday and Tuesday from the Elmhurst Metra station at York and Park Avenue, detectives set up surveillance of the station on Wednesday, according to Elmhurst police.

They saw 45-year-old Jimmie E. Poole, of Northlake, walk up to a bike rack about 9:45 a.m., cut a lock with a bolt-cutter, take the bike and put it in his vehicle, police said. Officers arrested him near the station.

Poole was charged with theft and possession of burglary tools, police said.

Police suspect more thefts have gone unreported in recent weeks near the Metra Station. Anyone whose bike was stolen was advised to call police.