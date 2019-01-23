Man charged year after fatal shooting in Maywood grocery store

A man was charged with allegedly shooting another man to death and wounding a woman over a year ago at a grocery store in west suburban Maywood.

Jeramie Embry, 32, of Maywood, was charged this week in connection with the shooting, which left 37-year-old Anthony Morris fatally wounded in Dec. 2017, according to Maywood police.

Morris and a woman, whose exact age was not known, were both shot at 11:03 a.m. on Dec. 19, inside Maywood Grocery, located at 1115 Madison St., police said. They were taken to Loyola University Medical Center where Morris was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

On Wednesday, Embry was charged with first degree murder “after an extensive yearlong investigation,” according to a statement from police Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.