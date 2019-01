Man convicted for trying to kill estranged wife’s boyfriend in Aurora

An Aurora man was convicted Thursday for trying to kill a man who was dating his estranged wife.

Jermaine L. Baker, 40, was convicted of felony counts of attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 27, 2014, Baker broke into the man’s Aurora home wearing one of his wife’s dresses, a wig and gloves, prosecutors said. Baker walked into the man’s bedroom while he was sleeping and turned on a light before kicking his bed and asking, “How do you want to die?”

Baker then pulled out a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and shot the man in his hands, cheek, jaw and forehead, prosecutors said. The man was able to call 911 before and make it downstairs to answer his front door for paramedics.

Baker is being held at Kane County Jail awaiting an April 19 court appearance for motions and sentencing, prosecutors said.

He faces at least 31 years in prison, prosecutors said. His sentence includes a mandatory enhancement of 25 years to life in prison because he personally shot the gun that caused great bodily harm.