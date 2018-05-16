Man crashes into police car in River North

A man crashed into a police car early Wednesday in River North.

On-duty officers were responding to a call when their police car was struck by a Hyundai Elantra at 12:51 a.m. in an intersection in the 600 block of North LaSalle Boulevard, according to Chicago Police.

The police car was headed eastbound on West Ohio Street with lights and sirens on at the time of the crash, police said.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported. Area Central detectives were investigating.