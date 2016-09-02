Man critical after Bronzeville shooting

A 24-year-old man was shot and critically wounded early Friday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

It happened about 3:50 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Rhodes, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, arm and leg. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.