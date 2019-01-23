Man critically hurt in Aurora shooting, police seek details

Authorities are asking the public for information about a shooting that left a man critically wounded Tuesday night in west suburban Aurora.

Officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. and found the 24-year-old man sitting in a parked vehicle in a driveway in the 400 block of South State Street in Aurora, according to a statement from Aurora police. He had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. He underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

Investigators believe whoever shot the man approached the vehicle on foot before opening fire. While a motive has not been established, police said it did not appear to be a random attack.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.