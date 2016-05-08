Man killed in Park Manor shooting

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the Park Manor neighborhood Sunday morning on the South Side.

Kourtney Young suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 8:45 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Prairie and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Young lived in the 7300 block of South King Drive, authorities said.

Police did not immediately have details on the circumstances of the shooting.