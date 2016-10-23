Man shot to death in Rogers Park

A 27-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

Jonathan Sanchez walked out of the back door of his apartment in the 7300 block of North Sheridan, and upon returning about 1:50 a.m., told friends that he’d been shot, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sanchez was shot in the back, and was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.