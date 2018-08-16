Man dead, another seriously wounded in possibly-related Waukegan shootings

A pair of shootings that left one man dead Wednesday night in the north suburban Waukegan were being investigated as related attacks.

The first victim, a 28-year-old from Zion, was found at about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

The officers arrived in response to reports of shots fired, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was expected to perform an autopsy Thursday morning to determine the cause and manner of the man’s death, police said. His identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

Police said about an hour later they were informed about a second shooting victim, a 38-year-old Waukegan man, who showed up at a different hospital. He remained in serious condition Thursday.

Both shootings were believed to be related, police said, but investigators were unsure about the extent of their connection.

The gun violence was isolated and posed no direct threat to other residents, police said.