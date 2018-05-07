Man dies 2 weeks after being stabbed in head in Wheeling

A man died Sunday evening after he was stabbed in the head last month in northwest suburban Wheeling.

Rafael Zacarias, 24, of Wheeling, suffered multiple stab wounds to the head about 3 a.m. April 22 in the 500 block of East Merle Lane, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Zacarias was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m. Sunday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Monday found he died from complications related to his wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Wheeling police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the fatal stabbing.