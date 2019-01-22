Man dies 4 days after being shot in University Park

Police investigate after three people were shot Jan. 15 in the 700 block of Union Drive in University Park. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man died four days after a shooting that left him and two other people injured in south suburban University Park.

The shooting happened about noon on Jan. 15 in the 700 block of Union Drive, according to University Park police officials at the scene.

One of the victims, 25-year-old Deron White, died at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found White, who lived in Calumet City, died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Two female victims were taken to hospitals in Olympia Fields and Dyer, Indiana, police said.

Authorities described the shooting as an “isolated incident” but did not provide further details.