Man dies 4 days after Dolton shooting

A South Holland man died four days after being wounded in a shooting in south suburban Dolton.

Joshua Hunter, 25, was shot about 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hunter was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, the examiner’s office said.

Dolton police were not immediately available to provide additional information.