Man dies after being shot multiple times in Dolton

A man died Thursday morning after being shot multiple times in south suburban Dolton.

Jonathon Agins, 20, of Calumet City, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 800 block of East Sibley Boulevard, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Dolton police couldn’t immediately provide information about the shooting.

Agins was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said.