Man dies day after being hit by car in Franklin Park

Authorities are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday in northwest suburban Franklin Park.

Cook County sheriff’s police found a 37-year-old man unresponsive with “significant trauma” at 2:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of Mannheim Road in Franklin Park, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The man, identified as Troy Mitchell, was pronounced dead at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Investigators believe he was hit by a black Nissan Sentra with passenger-side damage, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (708) 865-4896.