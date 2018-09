Man dies from gunshot wounds in Gary

A man was shot to death Friday evening in northwest Indiana.

About 7 p.m., Gary police officers and paramedics arrived at 569 Hanley St. to find Gary Charles Kidd Jr., 36, with multiple gunshot wounds, the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Kidd, who was from Merrillville, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gary police were investigating the incident.