Man faces charges after fatal Chicago Heights hit-and-run crash ruled homicide

A man is facing a felony charge after a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday morning in south suburban Chicago Heights was ruled a homicide.

Authorities were called at 8:56 a.m. for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in the 300 block of North Boston Street, according to Chicago Heights police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics arrived and took 27-year-old Bryan Webster to Franciscan Health Chicago Heights, where he died at 9:22 a.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Illinois State Police crime scene investigators processed the scene of the crash and the Chicago Heights Police Detective Division was interviewing witnesses, police said.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Eric C. Adams turned himself in to police, telling them he was the driver in the crash, police said.

Adams was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident.

His bail on Wednesday was set at $50,000. He’s next scheduled to appear in court on May 23.