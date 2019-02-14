Man faces gun charge after Palatine officers smell weed, search vehicle: police

Palatine officers arrested a Des Plaines man on a felony gun charge after searching a vehicle that smelled of cannabis Sunday night in the northwest suburb.

Zachary T. Howell, 28, faces one felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card or concealed-carry license, according to a statement from Palatine police.

A vehicle that Howell was the passenger of was pulled over for a traffic violation just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Northwest Highway, police said. Officers smelled weed from the car, and Howell allegedly admitted he had smoked the drug inside the vehicle before the traffic stop.

A vehicle search led to officers allegedly finding a loaded handgun inside an unlocked glove box directly in front of Howell. He had removed it from his waistband and hid it in the glove box as officers pulled him over, police said.

Howell was arrested Tuesday and given a $10,000 I-bond, meaning he does not need to post a cash bond to be released, police said.

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday.