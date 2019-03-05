Man facing charges after attacking 70-year-old man in St. Charles

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly punching a 70-year-old man in the face Friday afternoon in west suburban St. Charles.

Brandon Bruhn, 35, of St. Charles, was charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated battery and two misdemeanor counts of battery, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About noon, Bruhn was arguing with an elderly man in a parking lot in the 600 block of Geneva Road, prosecutors said.

Bruhn then punched the older man in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing him to break his hip, prosecutors said. The man also suffered lacerations to his face.

Bruhn was released from Kane County jail after posting a $2,500 bond, prosecutors said. His next court appearance is set for March 8.