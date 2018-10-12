Man fatally injured in Waukegan hit-and-run crash

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in north suburban Waukegan.

The man, a Waukegan resident in his 40s, was found lying in the road about 5:30 a.m. near Washington and Genesee streets in Waukegan, according to a statement form Waukegan police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending an autopsy by the Lake County coroner’s office and notification of his family, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run crash and anyone with information was asked to call Waukegan police tip line at (846) 360-9001.