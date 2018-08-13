Man fatally shot by south suburban police following Park Forest shooting

A man was killed Monday in an exchange of gunfire with south suburban police officers after they responded to a call of a person shot in Park Forest.

About 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head in the 400 block of Suwanee Street, according to Park Forest police.

The man, who was seriously wounded, was able to talk and provided a description of a suspect, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with life-threatening injuries.

A man matching the provided description was found a short distance away in the 22500 block of Richton Square Road in Richton Park, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The man refused to stop and obey police commands and eventually pulled out a handgun and fired as he ran west, police said. Three officers with the Park Forest Police Department and a Richton Park officer returned fire.

The shootout ended when the man fell to the ground, police said. Officers then attempted CPR and called paramedics.

He was pronounced dead at 2:54 p.m. at Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, according to the medical examiner’s office. His identity hasn’t been released.

Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit.