Man fatally shot during robbery at Lindenhurst home

A man was shot to death during a robbery early Tuesday at a home in north suburban Lindenhurst.

Police were called at 2:30 a.m. for reports that someone was shot during the robbery at a home in the 300 block of Teal Road in Lindenhurst, according to a statement from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

They arrived to find the man dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The Lake County coroner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident” and that there was “no active threat to the community.”

Further details were not immediately available as Lindenhurst police and the task force continued to investigate.